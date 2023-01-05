(The Center Square) - Arkansas' gas prices are at an average of $2.96 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas, an increase of 19 cents from last week, according to AAA.
National gas prices are also up, jumping 12 cents from $3.16 last week to $3.28.
“Busy year-end holiday travel and winter weather impacting refinery operations caused gasoline prices to increase again over the last week,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Drivers can improve their gas mileage by following proper vehicle maintenance and driving within posted speed limits.”
The cheapest gas is in the Texarkana region, where a regular unleaded gallon of gas is $3.08. The same gallon of gas is $2.89 in Fort Smith.
Arkansas' gas prices are the ninth lowest in the country. Georgia has the lowest gas prices at $2.83 a gallon. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Georgia's 29.1 cent a gallon gas tax until Jan. 10.
Texas has the second lowest gas prices at $2.89 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas followed by Mississippi and Kansas, which are tied at $2.90 a gallon.
California drivers pay the highest for a regular gallon of unleaded gas at $4.44 on average.