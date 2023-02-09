(The Center Square) - Arkansans are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the country, according to AAA.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Arkansas this week is $3.12, down five cents from the same day last week, AAA reported. The average price is two cents less now than the same time last year.
It follows a 12-day trend where gas prices have been declining, AAA said. It comes as crude oil prices have decreased from over $80 per barrel in January to prices in the mid $70s per barrel.
A possible contributing factor to lower crude oil prices is a recent decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to continue at current production levels, AAA reported.
“Oil markets are still sensitive to a number of variables from economic news to geopolitical events,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA. “Since crude oil prices account for nearly 60 percent of the price drivers pay at the pump, fluctuations like the one we are seeing are not out of the ordinary.”
Gas prices in Arkansas appear to be the highest around Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, where the average is $3.15, according to a survey of major metropolitan areas. That same survey found drivers in Hot Springs are paying the least at $3.03 per gallon.
Meanwhile, the national average is $3.44 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is slightly lower than the same time last year when the average was five cents higher, AAA said. Arkansas is among the five states where drivers pay the lowest for gas.