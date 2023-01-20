(The Center Square) - Increased demand for crude oil from China is driving up gas prices in Arkansas and the United States, according to AAA.
The cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose 11 cents this week to $3.06. The national average also climbed 11 cents to $3.38 cents a gallon.
The gas prices are nine cents higher in Arkansas than in the same period last year and six cents higher nationwide.
China’s demand is expected to grow as COVID-19 restrictions are eased, according to AAA. The demand could be offset in the coming weeks by anxiety about a slowing U.S. economy.
“Pump prices have been on an upward swing as crude oil prices rise,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Crude oil accounts for about 60% of the cost that goes into each gallon of gasoline. To maximize fuel consumption, drivers should have their vehicle serviced regularly and avoid speeding.”
The cheapest gas in Arkansas is in the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Pine Bluff region where a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $3.03 on average. The average cost for the same gallon of gas is $3.11 on average in Texarkana.
California continues to lead the nation in gas prices. A regular unleaded gallon of gas in the Golden State is $4.43 cents on average, according to AAA. Texas and Mississippi tied for the lowest gas cost at $2.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.