(The Center Square) - Arkansas gas prices are up two cents over last week's price of $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA.
The price is 14 cents more than last year.
Crude oil prices are hovering at around $80 a barrel, which "will keep gas prices propped up in the near future," according to AAA.
“A mild January nationwide has meant more drivers on the roads than usual for this time of year,” said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Higher demand and continued volatility in the global oil and gas markets has led to significant price fluctuations at the pump to start the year.”
The lowest gas prices in Arkansas are in the Hot Springs area, where a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.10, according to AAA. The highest cost is $3.26 a gallon in the Texarkana area.
Nationwide, gas prices increased this week to $3.50 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, which is 12 cents more than last year, according to AAA.
Arkansas has the fourth lowest gas price in the country behind neighbors Texas, Mississippi and Missouri. California continues to lead the nation in gas prices. A gallon of regular unleaded gasoline costs $4.56 a gallon, according to AAA.