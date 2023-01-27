(The Center Square) - Democratic lawmakers filed a bill that would raise the starting salary for a teacher with a bachelor's degree to $50,000 and give all teachers a $10,000 a year raise immediately.
The Raising Arkansas's Investment in Schools and Educators Act of 2023, or RAISE, has the backing of all of the Democratic senators and representatives. The bill is assigned to the Joint Budget Committee.
The current starting salary for Arkansas teachers is $36,000 a year. Texas' starting teacher salary is $44,527, and Tennessee pays first-year teachers just over $39,000 annually.
"With the RAISE Act, we can right this wrong and deliver a huge win for our children in Arkansas’s public schools,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Leding, D-Fayetteville. “We also know that our dedicated and hardworking staff, who make our schools run every day, deserve a raise. And that’s exactly what our staff pay bill will do. Right now, there is a majority in this legislature that wants pay raises for teachers and support staff.”
Democrats challenged Sanders' statement made during her inaugural address.
"The Governor said she wanted a teacher pay raise bill, because she knows the dire need of our public schools," said House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock. "Well, here are the two bills that will take Arkansas from the worst-in-the-South to the very best. Let’s get this done for our children and families.”
Alexa Henning, Sanders' communications director, said in an email to The Center Square, that "Governor Sanders has been clear: Arkansas will reward hardworking teachers with higher pay when the legislature passes her bold education reform package, and she signs Arkansas LEARNS into law."
The governor issued an executive order outlining her comprehensive plan for education called "Literacy, Empowerment, Accountability, Readiness, Networking and School Safety."
The plan includes an analysis of teacher shortages and retention metrics. The Department of Education has 90 days to complete the analysis, according to the executive order, signed Jan. 11.
The executive order also asks the Professional Licensure Standards Board and the State Board of Education to consider eliminating new teacher licensure fees for one year.
Democrats filed a separate bill what would raise the minimum salary for classified staff from $11 an hour to $15 an hour.
"The classified raise comes from a House recommendation out of the educational adequacy study to raise the per-pupil foundation amount for non-teacher employees," according to the news release from the Democratic Party. "Our classified staff pay bill doubles the initial recommendation of a $2/hr raise to $4/hr. We achieve this raise with an $89 increase per pupil, which is around $42 million total."
The bill is assigned to the Senate Education Committee.