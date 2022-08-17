(The Center Square) - The owners of a Little Rock, Arkansas, multi-family housing complex owe thousands of dollars in utility bills and face hundreds of safety code violations, according to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Tenants of apartments owned by Big Country Chateau paid their utility bills directly to the company, but the company did not pay the providers, according to a lawsuit filed by Rutledge. As of July 21, Big Country owed more than $222,000 to Central Arkansas Water. The lawsuit names the company and its parent company, Apex Equity Group, a New Jersey-based multi-state real estate developer and property management group.
The company also owed Entergy Arkansas $77,000. The tenants were sent a notice that the utilities would be disconnected by Sept. 1, 2022, which “came as a surprise to the tenants, because they had been submitting their payments to Big Country, who was required, in turn, to submit those payments to Entergy,” the complaint said.
The complaint also details substandard living conditions, including mold, broken air conditioners, and half-finished units.
“The Code Enforcement Inspection found 337 life safety violations and 975 other violations in the apartment complex,” the complaint said. “Furthermore, Planning and Development found that some units had electrical issues that included ‘improper electrical receptacles,’ and ‘loose or missing conduit connectors,’ as well as missing or nonfunctioning smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.”
Big Country Chateau knew about the problems, according to the complaint.
“These conditions created an uninhabitable environment, and defendants’ continued business practice of leasing of these units despite knowing of their shocking state is deceptive and unconscionable,” the complaint said. “Defendants profit at the expense of their tenants’ well-being and safety.”
Rutledge is suing the property company for violations under the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The company could face up to $10,000 in fines for each violation.
“Big Country Chateau advertised livable homes with working utilities but that is not what they provided Arkansans on fixed incomes,” Rutledge said in a statement. “When Big Country Chateau did not use the money residents paid for utilities, they not only deceived the tenants, but they broke the law.”
Big Country Chateau did not immediately respond to a request for comment.