(The Center Square) – Arkansas’ $6 billion state budget includes an additional $70 million for education and $7.3 million in pay raises for state police.
The House and Senate approved the $6 billion spending plan Tuesday, which was signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson shortly after its approval.
The Revenue Stabilization Act, which represents the entire state budget for fiscal year 2023, is $175 million more than the previous fiscal year budget, just under a 3% increase, according to Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia, who co-chairs the Joint Budget Committee.
Hutchinson’s budget proposal asked for a 3.3% increase over the previous year's spending, but adjustments brought the increase down, Jean said.
The governor also signed Senate Bill 103, which gives certified, full-time law enforcement officers a one-time stipend of $5,000. A one-time stipend of $2,000 is included in the bill for full-time certified state troopers and other certified law enforcement officers.
The average starting salary for state troopers will increase from $42,357 to $54,000 under House Bill 1026.
“That is an increase of more than $11,000 in starting salary for our state troopers,” Hutchinson said as he signed the bill into law. “That will move us from seventh in our region for starting salaries to second in our region.”
County jail reimbursements will increase from $32 a day to $40 a day per inmate.
“That’s another $6.4 million to the Revenue Stabilization budget,” Jean told House members Monday. “This goes back to help our jails, and if you look over the past 16 years through two governors, we’ve done four dollar (increases). We’ve doubled that this session, which I think our county jails and our county personnel will appreciate that.”
Jean said the budget allocates $150 million in one-time funds for various projects, including plans to build a new prison that would house 498 inmates.
Several lawmakers spoke against building more prison space during the Senate meeting Tuesday before voting to approve the budget.
“The main point that I want to make is that we cannot build our way out of this problem. We can only legislate our way out of this problem,” Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said.
Tucker said building more prison beds was not a long-term solution for the state's growing prison population, which is increasing at four times the rate of the state population. The costs associated with building more prison space would be more than the initial $75 million appropriation that was approved for the construction, Tucker said.
“We will spend $75 million constructing the prison and it’s about $25,000 a year to house someone in the type of beds that we’re creating with this expansion,” Tucker said. “For 498 beds, that’s about $13 million a year. So over the next decade, we will spend a couple hundred million dollars to incarcerate 498 Arkansans, and my question is whether that’s the best use of that money.”
Senator Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, agreed that building more prison space was not a permanent solution, but he diverted from Tucker, saying it would at least help.
“I appreciate the governor coming forward with this partial solution,” Johnson said. “We all know it’s not a full solution.”