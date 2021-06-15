(The Center Square) - The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has identified individuals going door-to-door to survey citizens on how they voted in the 2020 General Election and posing as volunteers of the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office.
The recorder’s office said they’ve received calls from citizens who said unidentified individuals questioned them about their voting history. They were asking people if they voted and, if so, for whom. The individuals were unable to provide county identification when asked.
YCSO said this activity might be aimed at gaining the personal information of citizens for fraudulent purposes.
The door-to-door survey follows U.S. Department of Justice warnings to the Arizona Senate against plans to canvas voters’ homes to review the November election. Karen Fann, president of the Arizona Senate, replied to DOJ officials that they had decided against canvassing as a part of the audit prior to their communication.
“With respect to voter canvassing, the Senate determined several weeks ago that it would indefinitely defer that component of the audit,” Fann said. “If and to the extent the Senate subsequently decides that canvassing is necessary to the successful completion of the audit, its vendor will implement detailed requirements to ensure that the canvassing is conducted in a manner that complies fully with the commands of the United States Constitution and federal and state civil rights laws.”
In a statement on June 11, YCSO said the Recorder’s Office would never send anyone to the homes of citizens to ask “survey questions,” nor would they inquire how a citizen voted, requesting personal information.
In a video posted online, Pamela Harris, a former candidate for Arizona’s 17th House district, said the YCSO statement was an attempt to discredit efforts to canvas voters and said in a video posted Monday night that she was involved in the effort.
“We have been canvassing statewide, throughout Arizona,” she said. “We’ve been canvassing for almost eight months now.”
Harris said that the canvassers weren’t posing as county officials.
YCSO directed those with additional concerns to contact the recorder's office or the sheriff's office.