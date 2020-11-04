(The Center Square) – Joe Biden appears to have come out victorious in Arizona.
The Associated Press called the state for the Democratic candidate for president at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday. Still, the announcement brought pushback from Trump supporters who pointed out the race was separated by a fraction of the outstanding ballots left to count.
“It’s far too early to call the election in Arizona,” Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday evening. “Election Day votes are not fully reported, and we haven’t even started to count early ballots dropped off at the polls. In AZ, we protected Election Day. Let’s count the votes — all the votes — before making declarations.”
A survey of county elections offices by the Arizona Republic found, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, at least 600,000 ballots have yet to be counted.
According to Secretary of State Katie Hobb’s count, Biden leads with 1,411,086 votes to Trump's 1,317,568 votes.
The Associated Press on Wednesday provided its reasoning for calling the state for Biden.
“With 80% of the expected vote counted, Biden was ahead by 5 percentage points, with a roughly 130,000-vote lead over Trump with about 2.6 million ballots counted. The remaining ballots left to be counted, including mail-in votes in Maricopa County, where Biden performed strongly, were not enough for Trump to catch up to the former vice president,” the AP's Brian Slodysko said.
He said a fast-growing Latino population and a boom of new residents, including Californians fleeing the skyrocketing cost of living, have made the state friendlier to Democrats.
An ardent Trump supporter, Ducey released a statement Wednesday morning insisting the state’s ballots need to be counted before a final call is made.
“Arizonans turned out in historic numbers for this election, and we owe it to them to count their votes. The results have shifted greatly hour by hour, and from last night until today. With hundreds of thousands of votes still outstanding, it's important that we be patient before declaring any races up or down the ballot. Arizonans have cast their votes, and we need to make sure all their voices are heard fairly and accurately.”
The Trump Campaign made Arizona a priority in the weeks leading up to Election Day, with Trump and other surrogates holding more than a dozen rallies across the state. With a distinct money advantage, Biden dominated Trump in terms of ad spending.
Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes could prove to be crucial in Biden’s path to the White House.
The Democratic victory would be the first in Arizona since 1996 when Bill Clinton took the state over Republican Bob Dole. County election officials will announce more ballot results each evening.