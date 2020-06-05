(The Center Square) – The Arizona Office of Tourism is launching a campaign aimed at getting Arizonans out and about in their own backyard, supporting businesses and attractions that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first 60 days, the campaign will focus on encouraging Arizonans to explore and experience the gems of the state while growing more comfortable leaving home.
"The Rediscover Arizona campaign led by the Arizona Office of Tourism is a great way to promote in-state travel while many Arizonans were forced to cancel out-of-state summer vacations," Kim Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, told The Center Square. "Arizona has an incredible array of sights and experiences that many residents may not be aware of. Whether it is a hiking trip up north, staycation in southern Arizona or off-roading in the Valley, we have something for everyone."
Some of the promoted activities include hiking, stargazing and camping. Hotels and resorts are also offering lodging and services, providing opportunities for staycations.
In partnership with the American Hotel and Lodging Association, AzLTA has launched the AZSAFE+CLEAN certification program. It builds on various sanitation best practices and recommendations from national hospitality and public health experts.
"This program is an innovative way for the industry to show guests and prospective travelers the hard work being done to keep these properties clean and safe for staff and guests," Sabow said. "We want our guests to have peace of mind when they visit our hotels and resorts and know that our properties are going above and beyond to provide a relaxing, safe and high-quality experience."
The Arizona Office of Tourism estimates that 95,000 industry employees across the state have lost their jobs since the beginning of the pandemic. Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism, told KNXV that data show the state will suffer at least a $2 billion loss in visitor spending. She estimates that it will take between 12 and 18 months for tourism activity to be comparable to what it was last year.