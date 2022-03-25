(The Center Square) – Williams-Sonoma Inc. has leased a 1.25-million-square-foot facility in Glendale, the Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Glendale announced.
Williams-Sonoma will use the facility as a fulfillment and distribution center for all its brands. These include Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
It’s expected that the facility will be operational by the fall of 2022 and be responsible for 2,400 jobs created by 2027.
The new facility will be located in The Cubes at Glendale at Reems Road and Northern Avenue within the Loop 303 Corridor.
“Williams-Sonoma, Inc’s new facility is a great addition to Arizona,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a press release on Wednesday. “Our state proves once again it is a premier logistics hub capable of supporting some of the world’s most prominent companies.”
Arizona Commerce Authority president and CEO Sandra Watson said that the company’s presence in the state would be good for the economy.
“We are excited to welcome Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s new distribution facility to Glendale,” she said. “By expanding its operations to Arizona, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is creating thousands of jobs, furthering Glendale’s reputation as a robust distribution hub.”
And Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers praised the company for choosing to do business in his city.
“Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home-furnishings retailer,” he said in the press release. “I am proud that they have chosen to join Glendale’s impressive list of distribution facilities. Their presence in our city will make a positive impact in the communities we serve with their plans to employ more than 2,400 people.”
Other manufacturing and distribution companies in Glendale include Nestlé, Ball, Red Bull, Amazon, and Mark Anthony Brewing.