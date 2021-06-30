(The Center Square) - Arizona cities are warning residents to be careful when using fireworks this year amid wildfire concerns.
Scottsdale Fire Chief Tom Shannon called for residents to limit consumer fireworks use this summer due to the danger of brush fires around the McDowell Sonoran Preserve.
“The wildfire danger is just too high,” Shannon said in a statement. “We’ve seen too many acres of Arizona burn and to risk setting Scottsdale afire by a preventable means is not worth it for our community.”
Instead, Shannon encouraged residents to attend professional fireworks shows with more resources available and safety protocols to avoid setting an unintended fire.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association, fireworks cause an estimated national average of 19,500 reported fires. U.S. hospital emergency rooms annually treat around 9,100 people for fireworks-related injuries, 36% of those injuries being children under 15. Sparklers accounted for 25% of the injuries.
The purchase of fireworks is allowed from April 25 through May 6, May 20 through July 6, Dec. 10 through Jan. 3, and five days before the first day of Diwali(a five-day religious festival) through the third day of Diwali of each year. The use of consumer fireworks is permitted from May 4 through May 6, June 24 through July 6, Dec. 24 through January 3, and the second and third days of Diwali.
Shannon stressed fireworks are legal for an extended portion of the summer thanks to SB 1158, but this does not mean that they are safe for use.
Maricopa County named the use of fireworks as a frequent cause of wildfires in areas with dry vegetation.
In Scottsdale, their use in and near many sensitive desert areas remains illegal, and violators are subject to substantial fines. Use of fireworks is prohibited in the Scottsdale Preserve and Pinnacle Peak Park and all properties located within 1 mile of these locations.
Phoenix’s traditional Fourth of July fireworks show is canceled this year, but there are a number of other places where Independence Day can still be celebrated throughout the city.
This year, 1,106 wildfires have decimated over 453,000 acres as of June 25. This marks a 22% increase in land burned compared with the same period last year.
The Scottsdale Fire Department encourages citizens to call 911 to report brush fires, always have a fire escape plan, follow the instructions of emergency personnel, wear protective clothing, and keep homes locked to stay safe this wildfire season.