(The Center Square) – Two wildfires in northern Arizona continue to spread Wednesday.
InciWeb, a natural disaster reporting system, reports that the Pipeline Fire is estimated to have burned more than 20,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, while the smaller Haywire Fire was at 4,500 acres.
The fires have resulted in numerous evacuations north of Flagstaff. Coconino County’s O’Leary, Crater Estates and Arizona Snowbowl communities have all been issued “Go” orders, while many others nearby remain at the ready to leave at any moment. Though no evacuations have been made, the Navajo Nation has experienced the majority of the smoke, as the wind blows northeast.
State lawmakers from the area say they’re keeping an eye on the situation, possibly in preparation to ask the state for more aid via an emergency declaration.
“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families in Coconino County affected by the Pipeline Fire, as well as to the brave firefighting crews and personnel who are courageously working to bring it under control,” said Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake. “In addition to monitoring this situation closely, I will be reaching out to the Governor’s office to recommend a declaration of a state of emergency if conditions worsen.”
No deaths or injuries have been reported so far. Structural damage remains unknown, though it is expected over the coming days, fire officials said.
In response to the fires, the Arizona Department of Transportation has closed a portion of Highway 89, restricting northern-southern movement. Large portions of the Coconino National Forest also remain closed.
Sinagua Middle School, located at 3950 E Butler Avenue in Flagstaff, is open as a Red Cross center, while the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise, alongside Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, is providing emergency shelter.
Gov. Doug Ducey addressed the fires via Twitter on June 13th, saying, “fires can move quickly, especially with high winds as reported in Northern Arizona. Stay safe and keep up to date on evacuations and road closures with emergency alerts from (AZ Emergency Information Network) https://ein.az.gov.”
The website updates Arizonans on evacuation measures, containment, and general preparedness recommendations.
As numerous fire crews fight to end the destruction, the causation of the fires remains under investigation.