(The Center Square) – The House Ethics Committee released the findings of its months-long investigation into the relationship between a state lawmaker and a former lobbyist.
The report, released Friday, tells the story of state Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, and AnnaMarie Knorr, a former lobbyist representing the agriculture industry.
Cook and Knorr, the report alleged, have maintained a “close personal relationship of a romantic nature” and shared handwritten letters that were romantic and often sexual.
The two, both married, denied allegations of an affair earlier this year.
The report also outlines Cook’s involvement in a planned seizure of land owned by Knorr’s family by Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb over unpaid taxes. Cook allegedly reached out to Lamb regarding the seizure in 2018, which was later called off. The report says Cook arranged for a campaign donation to Lamb.
The Arizona Republic reports Knorr, a lobbyist for the Western Growers Association at the time, is no longer employed by the group.
Mark Kokanovich and Jacey Skinner, the lawyers who authored the report, told the committee members Cook “obstructed the investigation by withholding relevant documents” and said he is still keeping important information from them.
“While the investigation team has been able to obtain some documents withheld by Representative Cook from other sources, Representative Cook’s refusal to cooperate and comply with a subpoena significantly undermined the purpose of the interview and unnecessarily drew out the length of the investigation,” it said.
Attorneys for Cook responded to the investigation, saying some evidence had been “distorted beyond belief” and that the investigators gave credit to rumors.
“All of this has been done with the mindset to damage Rep. Cook and his reputation here in a way that I grew up thinking was unimaginable in this country,” Dennis I. Wilenchik, Cook’s attorney, said. “In short, the report is riddled with opinions that were foregone, and conclusions that are totally bereft of the reality I witnessed. I consider the report to be little more than an unobjective hit piece and would look forward to airing the facts, and real issues and evidence, in a light conducive to fair discussion.”
The report didn’t recommend any disciplinary measures, rather leaving that up to lawmakers.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, released a statement in reaction to the investigation.
“Now, it is for the members of the Committee – and, perhaps, the House as a whole – to exercise their independent judgment to determine whether further action on these complaints is warranted. They and Chairman Allen have my full confidence and continued gratitude.”