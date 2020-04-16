(The Center Square) – Just over 97,000 workers filed unemployment claims in Arizona last week, which was the second of Gov. Doug Ducey’s mandated shutdown of nonessential businesses in the fight against the spreading coronavirus.
Thursday’s release from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the number of unemployment claims in Arizona decreased by 26 percent from the previous week’s 132,428, which was revised up slightly.
Nationally, the 5.24 million claims for the week that ended April 11, as reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor, is down 1.37 million from the week prior, when 6.61 million people filed for unemployment, according to the department.
About 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the past four weeks.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate," the release from the Department of Labor stated. "This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 7.0 percent in May of 1975."
The latest unemployment report comes on the same day President Donald Trump promised a "big" announcement on when and how parts of the country will begin to reopen.
Ducey said earlier this week on Twitter that he’s in talks with the business and science community about how to responsibly reopen much of the state’s businesses as quickly as possible.
The spread of COVID-19 has increased in recent days, coming to what public health experts predict will be the state’s peak in cases and deaths over the coming weeks. As of Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports 3,962 known cases of COVID-19 and attribute 142 deaths to the virus. Experts at the University of Arizona say the increase in cases has begun to slow. The days that it takes the known cases to double has grown from 4.7 days to 11.5 days from April 3 to April 12, according to an analysis released Monday by Dr. Joe Gerald, assistant professor at UofA.