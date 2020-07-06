(The Center Square) – If U.S. Sen. Martha McSally gets her way, Americans would qualify for a tax credit if they take a vacation domestically.
The American Tax Rebate and Incentive Program Act would give a tax credit of $4,000 annually ($8,000 for couples filing jointly, plus $500 for qualifying children) through 2022. Funds could be used domestically to pay for food, lodging, transportation, live entertainment and other travel expenses.
To qualify, travel must be within the United States, to a destination not less than 50 miles from the taxpayer's principal residence, and take place between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2022.
“The tourism and hospitality industries were among the hardest-hit sectors across the country and their revival is critical to our economic recovery,” McSally, R-Arizona, told WAVY TV. “Arizona has lost billions in revenue this year alone due to the pandemic. My legislation will help boost domestic travel and jumpstart the comeback of our hotels, entertainment sectors, local tourism agencies, and the thousands of businesses that make Arizona one of the best places in the world to visit."
Max Goshert, associate director at Grand Canyon Institute, told The Center Square that though the stimulus would likely be beneficial to the hospitality industry, it is regressive and a poor use of taxpayer dollars.
At a time when COVID-19 case numbers are rising across the country as the economy starts to reopen, the question looms of how soon it will be safe to board a crowded plane.
"Our industry is strictly following the CDC's guidelines as it pertains to non-essential travel," Kim Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, told The Center Square. "At this time, we are not encouraging non-essential travel due to the pandemic. When it is safe to do so, we will encourage Arizonans and tourists to explore the wonders of our great state."