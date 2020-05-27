(The Center Square) – According to new data released by the U.S. Census, Arizona's capital and one of the valley's outer municipalities are growing faster than nearly any others in the nation in the last nine years.
In ranking larger cities by their percentage of population increase since the 2010 Census, Buckeye's estimated 79,620 population in 2019 represents the second-largest percentage increase of a large city in the nation. At 56.6 percent, only Frisco, at the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area in Texas, saw a higher percentage increase in population since 2010.
In terms of total population increase, Phoenix once again led all cities with a population of more than 50,000. In 2019, the city's 1.7 million people represented a total increase of 234,301 since the turn of the decade. The next highest was Houston, with 224,751. This is the fourth consecutive year Phoenix has led the nation in this regard.
Smaller cities that saw large population increases include Queen Creek, Arizona. Having grown its total population by 93 percent, it's increased by a higher percentage than all but six other towns in America.
Detroit saw the largest decrease in population since 2010, having lost nearly 44,000 people. The city that's lost its highest percentage population is Charleston, West Virginia, which has seen a 9.4 percent decrease in the last nine years.
The decennial population count underway now represents millions of dollars per head counted in federal funds for cities and states. Areas who see population decreases will see less federal revenue because most appropriations are partly based on total headcount. Many states are spending significant sums of money to ensure no residents go uncounted.