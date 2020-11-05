(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump is now 46,257 votes, or 1.5 percentage points, away from closing former Vice President Joe Biden’s vote lead in Arizona.
A handful of counties updated their ballot counts Thursday night, including Maricopa County at 7 p.m. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office estimates there are roughly 301,000 ballots left to count but officials say that figure may not count ballots dropped off on Election Day.
With about 200,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Maricopa, the county released another 75,314 ballots at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Of those, 42,276, or 56%, went to Trump. 31,700 went to Biden.
Maricopa officials say they’ll post another update Friday morning.
Some ballot drops have surprised pollsters for their Republican lean. The Democratic stronghold of Pima County released more than 28,000 ballots at 6 p.m. that favored Trump by 51%. Of the total ballots counted in Pima County, Biden leads Trump by a nearly 60-to-40 margin.
Some rural counties, where Trump is relying on a heavily Republican turnout, also updated their totals.
Cochise County released 6,136 ballots, with Trump winning 57% of those. Yavapai County posted 5,169 ballots, 71% going to Trump.
The updated ballot counts come as the Associated Press, which called Arizona for Biden in the early morning hours Wednesday, confirmed to The Center Square Thursday that they were taking another look at returns in Arizona. A spokesman for AP didn’t say how much of the gap Trump would need to close before they pulled their confirmation that Biden had won the state’s 11 electoral votes.
While election experts say it’s a narrow path, Trump’s campaign insists they’re on track to overtake the former vice president in Arizona. Taking those 11 electoral college votes from Biden would be a major win for Trump in his fight to keep Biden from gaining the last few electoral college votes needed to cross the 270 vote threshold that would signal the Democrat has won the presidency.