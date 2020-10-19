(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the first time since recovering from COVID-19, spending more than an hour criticizing CNN, chiding his opponent Joe Biden and other Democrats, and talking up local Republicans.
The president flew into Prescott Monday morning for an outdoor rally that saw tens of thousands gathered at an airport, with enough attending to require an overflow lot just outside of the event.
“This election is a choice between a Trump recovery at the highest end or a Biden depression,” he told the crowd.
Trump later flew into Tucson for a similar rally.
Trump commented on his recovery from COVID-19, saying he was cured by Regeneron’s REGN-COV2, which he said would be soon made available to the public at no cost.
“I felt like Superman the next morning,” he said of the antibody cocktail.
Trump again poked at Biden’s frequent use of a teleprompter, even in question and answer formats.
“Isn’t this better than reading a stupid teleprompter,” he asked the crowd. “So, if I don’t sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m not a politician. If I don’t always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it’s because I was elected to fight for you harder than any president has ever fought before.”
Trump restated the need for Arizonans to elect U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, the Republican incumbent appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to finish John McCain’s term.
“He will vote to get rid of your 2nd Amendment. You know that,” Trump said about Democratic Senate candidate Mark Kelly, referencing his wife Gabby Giffords’ shooting. “I mean, I know the whole thing, the history and it’s a sad deal and all of that stuff but he’s a radical leftist and he’s gonna vote to take away your guns.”
McSally joined Trump onstage, criticizing Kelly and telling the crowd that she was “flying on Air Force 1 tonight with President Trump back to D.C. and we’re not leaving until we put Judge Barret on the bench,” referring to the coming U.S. Senate confirmation of Amy Coney Barett to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Ducey, who’s joined Trump onstage in other campaign rallies, told the crowd that “we’ve got to send Joe Biden back to the basement on Nov. 3.”
A recent poll from OH Predictive insights showed Biden retaining a four-point lead in Arizona, though Trump cited internal polling showing he was ahead by three points.