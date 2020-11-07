(The Center Square) – Maricopa County's last large ballot drop continued to go President Donald Trump's way, but not enough to convince anyone it would be enough to catch Joe Biden.
Trump earned 26,992 votes out of 48,517, gaining 7,479 on Biden from what analysts said is the last large batch of Maricopa County ballots that dropped at 9 a.m. Arizona time Saturday. Biden received 19,513 votes, leaving him with a lead of 20,573.
The new ballots' announcement in Maricopa County didn't induce any more news outlets to call the state for Biden. Fox News and The Associated Press called the state for Biden on Wednesday, much to the consternation of Republicans who said it was too early.
At 9:28 a.m. Saturday, the AP called the presidential election for Biden, saying that they'd seen enough to call Pennsylvania for the former vice president.
Republicans in Arizona contended Friday they would still prevail, giving President Trump the state's 11 electoral votes.
Winning Arizona would prove exceptionally difficult for Trump after the last large tranche of ballots from Maricopa County were released, leaving only the Democratic-leaning Pima County and provisional ballots, those given to voters either lacking proper identification or who have an informational mistake with their registration.
Should Biden win Arizona, it would mark the first time a Democrat took the state in a presidential election since Bill Clinton beat Bob Dole in 1996. Trump and his surrogates campaigned hard in Arizona in the final weeks before the election, with at least one in the state each week for nearly two months.