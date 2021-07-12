(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Arizona for the first time since his fervent campaigning in the 2020 election.
Trump is scheduled to speak July 24 at a convention in downtown Phoenix. Hosted by Turning Point Action, a political nonprofit closely allied with Trump, the “2021 Protect our Elections” rally doesn’t have an announced time but is scheduled to occur at the Arizona Federal Theater in downtown Phoenix.
“Arizona is at the epicenter of the 2022 midterms and, of course, the next presidential election in 2024,” said Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point Action. “It’s critical that our support is stronger than ever so the average American’s trust in our systems and institutions is restored. We must start earlier and work harder than ever before to save Arizona and the republic. We are honored that President Trump is committed to that fight, and we know Arizonans are thrilled that he’s decided to pay their home state a special visit.”
The event comes as the Arizona Senate’s audit of 2.1 million Maricopa County 2020 General Election ballots wraps up.
Trump has said the audit would uncover enough errors to potentially erase the nearly 11,000 vote deficit he had in the election. The loss handed now-president Joe Biden Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes, marking the first time since 1996 a Democrat won the state.
The event also happens as Republicans look to gear up their political operations for a 2022 election that will feature chances to gain a seat in the U.S. Senate, maintain the governor’s office, attorney general and expand on thin majorities in both state legislative chambers.
Seats will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Those hoping to attend can register at tpaction.com/rally.