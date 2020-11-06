(The Center Square) – Elections analysts following Arizona’s ballot returns say the most recent releases of numbers no longer show President Donald Trump has the momentum to close the gap between him and former Vice President Joe Biden.
As of 10:30 a.m. Arizona Time, Biden held a 43,779 vote lead over Trump with about 230,000 ballots left to be counted, many of which come from counties Trump had either trailed or broke even with Biden.
“We have seen enough,” the polling firm OH Predictive Insights said at 9:30. “Based off of the last Maricopa County ballot drop, it does not appear plausible that Donald Trump will be able to make up his deficit with the ballots left to be counted. We believe Joe Biden will win the state of Arizona.”
Polling firm Data Orbital said that, even though the margin should tighten, “it has become unlikely that President Trump can overtake Biden and win #AZ.”
To close the gap between Trump and Biden, the president would have needed to garner approximately 60% of the remaining ballots, one pollster said. Provisional ballots, those given to voters either lacking proper identification or who have an informational mistake with their registration, traditionally lean Democratic.
Biden, also expecting wins in Pennsylvania and other states Trump needed to win for any chance at remaining in the race, has scheduled a speech at his headquarters later Friday evening.