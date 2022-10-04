(The Center Square) – Former President Donald Trump plans to visit Arizona for the second time in three months.
Trump, who lost Arizona’s electoral votes in his re-election bid, plans to headline a rally on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Legacy Sports Park in Mesa. In Trump’s announcement, he said the rally will be in support of “Kari Lake, Republican Nominee for Governor of Arizona and Blake Masters, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate in Arizona, and the entire Arizona Trump Ticket.”
Those hoping to attend can request tickets at donaldjtrump.com.
Trump last visited Arizona in July to boost many of the same names he’ll be supporting this weekend after most of his supported candidates won their respective GOP primary races.
Atop Arizona’s ballots will be an uphill battle for Masters, who faces incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly. The former astronaut is seeking his first full term after defeating Martha McSally in 2020 to finish the late Sen. John McCain’s term. Several polls compiled by Ballotpedia show Kelly leading by various percentages, though some fall within their respective margins of error.
Republican newcomer Kari Lake is hoping Trump supporters will carry her to the governor’s office. The former Fox 10 anchor faces Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has refused to debate either Lake or her primary opponents. Recent polling shows the two women in a tight race to replace Gov. Doug Ducey, who is term-limited.
Early voting in Arizona begins Oct. 12.