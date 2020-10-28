(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris each made their respective cases for the nation’s top offices to Arizonans Wednesday.
The two came to the state, separately, to make their closing arguments just days before polls open Tuesday.
Trump spoke to thousands at an airport in Bullhead City, near the borders of both Nevada and California. He continued his criticism of Democrat Joe Biden’s energy policy, calling him unfit to be president. He insisted his re-election bid maintains a lead in Arizona and other states, though Biden has held a narrow lead in polling for weeks. Should Biden win the state, it would be the first time a Democrat won Arizona since 1996, when Bill Clinton was re-elected.
Trump boasted about Arizona’s economic recovery, saying the state was “open” compared to California and Nevada, which have more stringent COVID-19 closure orders. He talked about his recovery from COVID-19 and the treatment he’d received.
“I had this thing called Regeneron,” Trump said. “We’re going to make it free and available to anybody that needs it.”
He said his administration would “vanquish the virus.”
At one point, Trump brought attention to fighter jets flying overhead. The flyover turned out to be F-16's escorting an unauthorized aircraft flying too closely to the temporary no-fly zone established for presidential events, according to a tweet from the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
Trump was again accompanied by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, U.S. Sen. Martha McSally and other Republicans.
More than 340 miles southwest of Trump’s campaign event, Sen. Harris spoke at a drive-in campaign rally at Pima Community College in Tucson.
Harris spent much of her time talking health care, saying a President Biden would expand health care coverage, reduce prescription drug prices, and offer other services for vulnerable Americans. She warned that a Trump Administration would repeal the Affordable Care Act. She criticized Trump for his handling of the pandemic response.
“We need a president who embraces fact and speaks the truth to the American people and deals with one of the greatest threats to us as a species,” the California senator said, referring to the pandemic and climate change.
She called the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett an “illegitimate process” that was rammed through by Republicans.
She talked about Arizona’s poverty rates, saying working families were betrayed under Trump. She stressed that the middle class would see a tax cut while those making more would see their taxes increase. When elected, Harris said that Biden would repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that reduced income taxes and put the new stream of tax revenue into green energy, free college, and expanded benefits for low-income families.
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly, joined Harris onstage. The Democratic candidate has held a consistent lead in polling over Republican McSally, who took the appointment to fill John McCain’s seat in the Senate after the longtime senator’s death.
Both Trump and Harris later held events in the valley. Trump hosted another rally in Goodyear. He was joined by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, British politician Nigel Farage, and several other Republicans from Arizona.
According to the Arizona Republic, Harris held a private event with singer Alicia Keys.
The Trump campaign announced Vice President Mike Pence would hold events in Flagstaff and Tucson Friday.