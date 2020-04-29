(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump announced plans to be in Arizona next week, just hours before Gov. Doug Ducey announced he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order that will allow for some businesses to reopen.
The president told reporters about his plans at a roundtable discussion with business leaders Wednesday.
"I think I’m going to Arizona next week and we look forward to that,” he said.
The president also said he plans to visit Ohio soon as well.
Later that afternoon, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced he would extend the state’s stay-at-home order to May 15 while also allowing many retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup, delivery and, later, in-store purchases.
Trump said he would like to see some “massive rallies where people are sitting next to each other” soon, as opposed to having empty seats in between all attendees, not explicitly saying the visit to Arizona would be such an event.
In a news conference, reporters asked Ducey about the potential large gathering Trump has become famous for amassing when he holds public appearances.
“The president is always welcome in Arizona,” Ducey said. “We don’t set the White House travel schedule from the governor’s office. We’ve been talking to the president and the vice president every week. I think there’s a specific reason that he wants to come to Arizona. I don’t know that it’s public, and it’s not my role to disclose it.”
When pressed on whether he would advise people to stay away from a Trump event, Ducey said “I’m asking people to stay home, stay healthy and stay connected.”
The last Trump rally in Arizona brought thousands to Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix in February. The arena’s capacity when housing basketball games is 14,870.