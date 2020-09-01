Arizona residents spent 11 percent more time at home from May 8 to June 12 than they did before COVID-19 measures were put in place, according to a 24/7 Wall St. analysis that is based on Google mobility data.
The state also saw other significant changes involving the geographic movement of people, the study found. Over the same time period, trips to workplaces declined 33.7 percent, while retail and recreational visits dropped 21.2 percent, according to 24/7 Wall St.
In addition, visits to grocery stores and pharmacies in Arizona decreased 5.2 percent. At the same time, trips to parks were down 8.8 percent, and public transit use was down 29.9 percent, according to the analysis.
The five-week period ending on June 12 was compared in the study to the five-week period from Jan. 3 to Feb. 6, before social distancing, stay-at-home orders or other restrictions came into effect. Nationwide, Americans stayed home 12.1 percent more during the May-June period than they did prior to states issuing restrictions in response to the coronavirus.
The biggest mobility change involved Americans’ use of public transportation, the study found. Nationwide, people using subways, buses and trains dropped 36 percent during the May-June period, according to 24/7 Wall St., as people were discouraged from using public transit due to health concerns.
---
Mobility Changes by State Due to Coronavirus
|State
|Change in Time Spent at Home (Over 5 Weeks Through June 12)
|Change in Trips to Workplaces
|Change in Retail / Recreation Visits
|Change in Grocery / Pharmacy Visits
|Change in Park Visits
|Change in Public Transit Use
|Alabama
|8.5%
|-26.4%
|-9.6%
|5.1%
|42.5%
|-5.3%
|Alaska
|6.5%
|-24.6%
|1.3%
|12.0%
|129.9%
|-21.8%
|Arizona
|11.0%
|-33.7%
|-21.2%
|-5.2%
|-8.8%
|-29.9%
|Arkansas
|7.1%
|-25.6%
|-5.4%
|9.5%
|83.7%
|-6.40%
|California
|15.2%
|-38.5%
|-40.4%
|-6.9%
|-6.6%
|-42.8%
|Colorado
|11.7%
|-36.5%
|-21.4%
|-1.4%
|60.0%
|-37.1%
|Connecticut
|14.0%
|-36.7%
|-22.8%
|-7.6%
|78.2%
|-36.1%
|Delaware
|12.8%
|-35.2%
|-21.0%
|-4.8%
|46.6%
|-33.3%
|Florida
|12.1%
|-33.0%
|-26.8%
|-11.6%
|-25.8%
|-45.9%
|Georgia
|11.1%
|-33.2%
|-15.6%
|-1.3%
|35.9%
|-38.2%
|Hawaii
|15.4%
|-37.5%
|-40.9%
|-19.6%
|-39.8%
|-63.3%
|Idaho
|6.2%
|-27.3%
|-3.8%
|12.2%
|154.8%
|2.8%
|Illinois
|13.6%
|-38.1%
|-28.3%
|-3.3%
|45.1%
|-38.9%
|Indiana
|9.3%
|-29.8%
|-9.0%
|4.7%
|121.5%
|-5.1%
|Iowa
|9.2%
|-28.1%
|-13.4%
|16.3%
|153.4%
|-4.6%
|Kansas
|8.3%
|-28.7%
|-11.4%
|2.0%
|123.1%
|-0.8%
|Kentucky
|9.3%
|-31.3%
|-13.7%
|7.8%
|86.9%
|-13.4%
|Louisiana
|9.8%
|-28.8%
|-17.3%
|1.7%
|-2.8%
|-26.6%
|Maine
|9.3%
|-30.1%
|-16.6%
|2.6%
|118.5%
|-24.2%
|Maryland
|16.6%
|-41.8%
|-26.9%
|-8.6%
|82.1%
|-40.8%
|Massachusetts
|16.5%
|-43.6%
|-32.7%
|12.6%
|57.1%
|-57.5%
|Michigan
|12.7%
|-38.6%
|-24.2%
|-3.1%
|134.3%
|-28.8%
|Minnesota
|12.7%
|-37.1%
|-23.7%
|2.7%
|121.0%
|-45.3%
|Mississippi
|7.7%
|-25.5%
|-4.1%
|5.7%
|31.3%
|-4.3%
|Missouri
|8.4%
|-28.4%
|-8.9%
|6.1%
|80.6%
|-15.3%
|Montana
|4.8%
|-23.1%
|-3.3%
|15.6%
|106.1%
|-2.8%
|Nebraska
|10.4%
|-28.9%
|-13.8%
|4.6%
|101.3%
|-1.6%
|Nevada
|13.0%
|-40.8%
|-25.5%
|-4.3%
|-21.9%
|-41.2%
|New Hampshire
|12.4%
|-34.4%
|-13.9%
|-1.2%
|110.2%
|-22.3%
|New Jersey
|17.8%
|-43.1%
|-41.5%
|-9.1%
|83.1%
|-53.7%
|New Mexico
|11.4%
|-32.9%
|-19.6%
|4.6%
|24.9%
|-17.0%
|New York
|17.0%
|43.6%
|-44.4%
|-8.5%
|30.6%
|-56.4%
|North Carolina
|10.4%
|-31.7%
|-17.3%
|0.9%
|48.7%
|-28.9%
|North Dakota
|7.4%
|-23.7%
|-7.7%
|3.0%
|122.8%
|-10.6%
|Ohio
|9.9%
|-31.8%
|-13.9%
|2.1%
|132.0%
|-11.6%
|Oklahoma
|7.3%
|-26.7%
|-3.6%
|9.3%
|70.4%
|0.4%
|Oregon
|11.0%
|-35.8%
|-22.8%
|-0.7%
|51.9%
|-29.1%
|Pennsylvania
|12.8%
|-36.7%
|-26.3%
|-5.0%
|71.6%
|-40.4%
|Rhode Island
|13.1%
|-36.4%
|-17.8%
|-5.9%
|136.4%
|-46.1%
|South Carolina
|8.6%
|-27.8%
|-8.3%
|4.7%
|38.6%
|-2.8%
|South Dakota
|7.9%
|-24.6%
|-4.1%
|18.6%
|193.7%
|7.8%
|Tennessee
|8.0%
|-28.2%
|-7.6%
|5.3%
|67.4%
|-15.6%
|Texas
|11.9%
|-32.6%
|-16.9%
|-2.7%
|7.1%
|-30.0%
|Utah
|9.6%
|-34.5%
|-12.8%
|8.7%
|118.5%
|-29.1%
|Vermont
|11.8%
|-37.5%
|-23.2%
|-7.9%
|92.0%
|-36.9%
|Virginia
|13.7%
|-37.6%
|-24.4%
|-3.5%
|53.0%
|-36.9%
|Washington
|13.2%
|-40.1%
|-27.9%
|-3.3%
|63.0%
|-41.2%
|West Virginia
|7.5%
|-27.4%
|-6.5%
|6.3%
|57.3%
|-0.4%
|Wisconsin
|10.7%
|-30.2%
|-16.8%
|3.5%
|155.9%
|-13.4%
|Wyoming
|5.8%
|-22.8%
|-2.5%
|13.8%
|112.6%
|16.3%
Source: 24/7 Wall St.