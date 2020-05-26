(The Center Square) – Despite having a docket with more than two dozen pieces of House legislation to consider, four Republican Arizona state senators sided with Democrats to immediately vote to adjourn their regular session. They’re now expected to reconvene in a special session to address COVID-19 concerns directly, something Democrats had been requesting.
Voting for the surprise sine die vote was Republicans Kate Brophy McGee of Phoenix, Heather Carter of Cave Creek, and Paul Boyer, also of Phoenix.
The Senate voted to end the session earlier this month, but House lawmakers didn’t abide by their declaration. Instead, they opted to pass several bills back to the upper chamber for consideration.
“It is clear that the Legislature cannot go back to business as usual right now. Our most important goal is a special session to pass legislation that will bring further aid and relief to Arizonans and small businesses during this pandemic,” said Senate Minority Leader David Bradley, D-Tucson.
House Democratic leadership reacted to the sudden adjournment.
“Thank you, Senate Republicans, Senate Democrats, and thank you, Madam President Fann. Now let’s get to work on recovery and helping Arizonans get through this pandemic,” said Assistant House Leader Randy Friese, D-Tucson.
House and Senate GOP leadership were not immediately available for comment.
Gov. Doug Ducey welcomed the adjournment order, thanking the Legislature for convening in the face of the pandemic.
“When the session began in January, none of us could have anticipated what was ahead. But Arizona once again demonstrated what’s possible when we put partisan differences and personal agendas aside,” he said. “Republicans and Democrats were able to join together in March to approve a budget and provide emergency dollars to properly manage the public health needs of our state. I look forward to continuing to work together in this spirit to address Arizona’s economic and budgetary needs, while protecting public health and all of our state’s citizens.”
One of the bills awaiting Senate consideration would have limited Ducey’s executive authority considerably during the current pandemic. It was not on the docket of bills to be considered.
Ducey now is able to not only call lawmakers back into a special session at the time of his choosing but also dictate what measures they consider.