(The Center Square) – Arizona's travel and tourism industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shutdown came at the height of Arizona's tourist season.
"Unemployment in our industry is at a record high with nearly half of the hospitality workers laid off," Kim Sabow, president and CEO of the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association, told The Center Square. "The hotel occupancy for those that remain open is in the single digits, when it's typically at about 80 percent this time of year, and the state has lost more than $1.5 billion in visitor spending. These are significant losses, and action needs to be taken to ensure the industry can recover."
Since pro sports seasons have been postponed, spring training canceled, travel restrictions enforced and national parks closed, the number of visitors to Arizona is at an unprecedented low.
In the midst of the plight, the Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association has surveyed its members about their most pressing needs and strategies to keep their businesses afloat.
Some hotels have already closed their doors. Others are experiencing as much as an 83 percent decrease in revenue from this time last year according to The Arizona Republic. Statewide hotel occupancy rates are 42 percent less than this time last year.
Sabow said the biggest challenge now is cash flow.
"For example, May 1st is the county property tax deadline," Sabow said. "Without reprieve or delay in tax collection, hotels will be forced to use their remaining funds to pay property taxes and will be unable to reopen or rehire. We need to make sure hotels have the financial resources to reopen, rehire and implement the necessary safety protocols to build consumer confidence."
As the pandemic loosens its grip on day-to-day life, staff and client safety continues to be at the top of the travel industry's priority list. The American Hotel and Lodging Association launched the Safe Stay Initiative to develop standards to ensure guests and staff are confident in the cleanliness and safety of hotels once travel resumes.
Arizona could be the nation's leader as professional sports return to the country. According to KGUN, Major League Baseball is considering playing its season, with all 30 teams, in the Phoenix area. The games would be held without spectators in the stands.