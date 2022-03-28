In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $72.8 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $11.6 million, or 16 percent of all contributions.
These are the top 10 individual donors to Arizona state-level candidates and political action committees (PACs) in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State:
Top 10 Arizona Donors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)
Rank, Donor Name, Total Donations
- Steve Gaynor $5,001,025
- Karrin Taylor Robson $1,950,200
- Paola Tulliani Zen $1,186,675
- Deborah J Simon $1,002,500
- David Tedesco $668,000
- Tom Horne $500,127
- Daniel McCarthy $405,000
- Eric Schmidt $340,300
- Stacy Schusterman $268,500
- Rodney Glassman $255,550
The list of Arizona donors in this time period includes more than 611 individuals identified by name in the Arizona Secretary of State’s public records.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2021 1/15/2022
- 2022 Q1 4/15/2022
- 2022 Q2 7/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022
- 2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022
- 2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023