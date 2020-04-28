(The Center Square) – State officials have announced a new plan to test tens of thousands of Arizonans for coronavirus in May, nearly doubling the number of tests conducted since mid-March.
The Arizona Department of Health Services, teaming up with private health care providers, will launch the Arizona Testing Blitz on May 2, offering residents up to 60,000 COVID-19 tests through the weekend of May 16.
As of Tuesday, the state and private labs have conducted 67,438 tests.
“Arizona has placed an emphasis on ramping up testing, but we need more,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a news release. “As our healthcare partners develop a more reliable supply of testing materials, we’re working together to take testing availability to the next level. The Arizona Testing Blitz is just one step of many that will expand access to testing for Arizonans and provide us with better data to develop Arizona specific solutions and re-energize our economy.”
Tests will be available via drive-through or at walk-in facilities. You can find the closest location at azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz. Each site will have its criteria for conducting tests, typically based on whether the person has shown symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
“We know that rapidly identifying cases, conducting case follow-up, and performing contact tracing will help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities,” Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director, said. “Success in these areas requires an increase in our testing capacity, and the Arizona Testing Blitz will help allow those who want to be tested, get tested. We’re appreciative of our participating partners who will provide additional testing for Arizonans over the next few weeks.”
Sonora Quest Laboratories announced on Friday that they would be ramping up testing in their facilities throughout the valley, estimating they could conduct up to 3,000 tests per day.
Banner Health also announced a new testing site Monday at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, their largest testing operation to date.
Robust testing is one of President Donald Trump’s criteria set out for allowing the respective state’s businesses.