(The Center Square) – More than 50,000 Arizonans applied for unemployment benefits last week as governments across the country maintained their forced closures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Labor released its weekly unemployment statistics, showing 52,098 new claims in the week ending April 25. The Arizona Department of Economic Security lists its preliminary estimate at 52,350 for the same period.
The state lists a record 250,507 additional unemployed workers who had filed previously but again needed the benefits. More than 400,000 Arizonans have filed for unemployment since mid-March. Arizonans received nearly $130 million in state-paid benefits last week, a drop from the record $150 million paid out the week prior.
Nationally, more than 3.8 million Americans filed unemployment claims last week. The 3.839 million claims is down 603,000 from the week prior when 4.42 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
“As states begin the process of reopening and Americans return to work, today’s unemployment report reflects once again the hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia Thursday.
“The President’s actions and policies will continue to support American workers during this crisis. All 50 states are now delivering the $600 additional weekly unemployment benefit provided by the CARES Act. The Department has disbursed more than three-quarters of a billion dollars to States to help them deliver this relief as quickly as possible as Americans follow the guidance of public health officials to ‘slow the spread.’ Looking ahead, as workplaces reopen, we must ensure that individuals transition from unemployment back into the workforce."
Over the past six weeks, about 30.3 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits because of stay-at-home orders in response to the novel coronavirus.”
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday a two-week extension of his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” executive order while at the same time announcing retail business may voluntarily open for curbside and delivery transactions May 4.