(The Center Square)- Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is considering a run for United States Senate in 2024.
“Karrin is exploring all options. She would be extremely formidable in 2024,” a spokesman for Robson told The Center Square.
Although numerous reports have listed her as a potential Republican candidate, speculation mounted Wednesday evening after she spoke with the city of Maricopa GOP in Pinal County.
“Great to be with [Taylor Robson] tonight hearing her deliver an exciting, forward-looking vision that can win for our amazing state!” her former campaign manager Jeff Glassburner tweeted. “[Shoutout] to the Maricopa GOP in Pinal County for having a great meeting! She hasn’t lost a step.”
Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego is the only declared candidate for independent Kyrsten Sinema's seat at this time. Sinema has not said whether she will seek reelection.
Taylor Robson ran against Republican Kari Lake in the primary election in 2022 but ultimately lost, with 43% of the vote compared to Lake’s 48%.
Lake won the backing of former President Donald Trump, and Taylor Robson had the support of former Arizona Republican governors, including Doug Ducey. Former Vice President Mike Pence came to Arizona to stump for Robson as well.
Following the defeat of top-of-the-ticket Republicans such as Lake in November, Taylor Robson called for the resignation of former Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward.
“Ward had every opportunity to succeed. And yet, she failed. And failed. And failed again,” Taylor Robson said in a statement.
Ward opted not to run for re-election, and Jeff DeWitt is now the chairman.
Taylor Robson is the founder of the land-use consulting firm Arizona Strategies in Phoenix, and she previously served as a member of the Arizona Board of Regents.