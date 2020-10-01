(The Center Square) – New polling shows Arizonans are cooling to the idea of legalizing recreational cannabis.
Mail-in voting is set to begin soon with Proposition 207 on the ballot. The measure would legalize the possession, use, purchase, transport, or process 1 ounce or less of marijuana or 5 grams or less of marijuana concentrate. It would also allow residents 21 and older to grow up to 6 plants on their properties.
A poll conducted from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 by OH Predictive Insights found support for recreational marijuana in Arizona fell to 46%, with 45% opposed and 9% undecided. That represents a considerable drop in support from July when the same pollster found six-in-ten supported recreational use.
“As election day nears, voters appear to be focusing on what’s on the ballot,” OHPI Chief Mike Noble said. “And while the campaign to oppose marijuana legalization is anemic compared to 2016, voters still have concerns about the effort.”
The measure needs 50% support at the ballot box to pass.
Support is strongest with urban voters, who approve of recreational cannabis by 50%. Support drops to 47% with suburban voters and 38% with rural respondents. Noble said the largest shift away from support for the issue was with independent voters.
“The proponents of legalizing marijuana need to step up and begin spending money to convince voters taking the ultimate leap in approving recreational marijuana is a benefit to Arizona,” Noble said.
In addition to the ability to possess cannabis, Proposition 207 would allow employers, schools, daycare centers, adult care facilities, healthcare facilities, corrections facilities, and government properties to ban cannabis on their property, similar to firearms. Should the measure pass, the Arizona Department of Health Services would be responsible for regulating the drug. Proposition 207 would also set a 16% tax on cannabis sales, in addition to current sales taxes.
Recreational cannabis is legal in 11 states. In Arizona, residents can possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis flower or 2.5 ounces of concentrate for approved medical purposes. Federal law still classifies cannabis products as a controlled substance.