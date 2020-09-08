An ambulance is parked at Arizona General Hospital shown Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Laveen, Ariz., as Arizona hospitals that are expected to be able to treat new cases of coronavirus without going into crisis mode were above 80% capacity Tuesday, a milestone that should trigger an automatic stop to elective surgeries at affected hospitals. The state is dealing with a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that experts say is likely tied to Gov. Doug Ducey's ending of statewide closure orders in mid-May. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)