(The Center Square) – More than 132,000 Arizonans filed for unemployment benefits last week, reflecting the first period of forced closures of nonessential businesses across the state.
Those preliminary figures released Thursday from the Department of Labor represent a 49 percent increase from the previous week.
Arizona’s nonessential businesses were shut down that Tuesday by Gov. Doug Ducey’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order. The kinds of essential businesses were later narrowed.
Nationally, more than 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims due to stay at home orders to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"In the week ending April 4, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 6,606,000, a decrease of 261,000 from the previous week's revised level," a department news release said. "The previous week's level was revised up by 219,000 from 6,648,000 to 6,867,000."
Over the three weeks, more than 14 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits.
California saw the highest number of new claims last week with 925,450. The week prior, 1.06 million Californians filed for unemployment benefits. Nevada saw the largest decrease.