(The Center Square) – As Arizona’s COVID-19 case growth rate increases, residents hoping to travel elsewhere may be required to quarantine for two weeks before they arrive.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated their list of locations where travelers would need to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in their state. In addition to Alabama, Arkansas, and Maryland, officials added Arizonans to that list. They also require those coming from international locations, cruise ships, or river cruises to quarantine for two weeks.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that Arizona and Utah are in consideration for restrictions.
“We’re one run up, but the bases are loaded,” Polis said, a baseball analogy regarding nearby states as threats to Colorado’s fight against COVID-19. “We have runners on base in Utah and Arizona, and it really depends on our behavior here in the next few weeks and months.”
In other situations, the state’s infection rate triggers a 14-day quarantine. The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, in cooperation with Gov. Phil Scott, requires anyone traveling there from a state or area with more than 400 active cases per one million residents. While the state may not qualify, counties with high concentrations of cases in Navajo County and elsewhere would fit the bill.
The Department of Health Services announced Friday an additional 3,246 cases of COVID-19 infections, attributing 41 new deaths to the virus. The state has seen 1,312 die from complications related to the virus, officials said.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order in April that required travelers from any area with substantial community spread to quarantine, including Connecticut, New Jersey and New York. That expired in May.
Arizona is a popular winter destination for residents of California, Washington, Colorado, and other colder climates.