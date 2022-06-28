(The Center Square) – After the violent surge of pro-choice protesters on Friday night, the Capitol’s Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza was left with over $10,000 in damage. Some Arizona Senate Republicans assisted in fixing the vandalism left behind.
“In case you were wondering where your state senators were this morning, we were cleaning up after the pro-abortion vandals,” said Senator Paul Boyer, R-Glendale.
Boyer, along with Senators Kelly Townsend and Sine Kerr, joined approximately 30 groundskeepers and inmate workers on Monday to remove graffiti from over a dozen areas in the plaza. The group was led by Jim Clary, President of the Mesa Fraternal Order of Police.
The volunteers assisted by using a paint removal solvent alongside pressure washers, but the attempts to remove the tagging were not entirely successful. The state will continue to look for solutions this week to fully address the destruction, which they say is likely to lead to additional damage costs.
The Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza was tagged as a part of the protests-turned-violent on Friday night at the Phoenix Capitol Building. The Arizona Department of Public Safety estimates that up to 8,000 people came to the Capitol complex that night, with some who turned to rioting in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
As law enforcement focused on controlling the rioters breaking through the State Senate front doors, crowd spillover led to the defacement of multiple monuments in the Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza.
After declaring the protest an unlawful assembly, state troopers deployed tear gas after the release said officers gave multiple warnings to clear the plaza.