(The Center Square) – Saying his situation was similar to a Republican lawmaker with a questionable address issue, Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office has closed the investigation into the son of an Arizona lawmaker over charges of voter fraud.
Tempe resident Peggy McClain accused 29-year-old Jonathan Epstein, the son of State Rep. Denise “Mitzi” Epstein, D-Tempe, of voting in Arizona even though a complaint claimed he was a resident of other states for years.
Brnovich’s office notified McClain’s lawyer, Timothy La Sota, in September.
“Section 16-101(B), Arizona Revised Statutes defines resident for purposes of registering and voting in Arizona, and the complaint did not provide information that Mr. Epstein lacked an ‘intent to return’ following his time in New York,” Todd Lawson, senior counsel at the attorney general’s office, wrote.
The complaint, filed with Brnovich’s office in May, outlined a long list of evidence showing Epstein had lived in California and later New York for years, including employment at a California restaurant and professional resume material listing his residence as Queens, New York.
Despite this, Epstein continued to vote from his parents’ home in Arizona as recently as March.
McClain also alleged Epstein voted in California and Arizona in the 2010 General Election but that was later retracted due to conflicting database information.
Lawson compared the Epstein complaint to a 2018 residency challenge of former Rep. Don Shooter, R-Yuma, saying the home he owned in Maricopa County was his temporary one because his identification and other documents were listed at a Yuma address, even though the apartment there was rented from month-to-month and had no electricity, according to court documents from that challenge. Other state lawmakers stood accused of residency challenges and got off based on similar arguments.
"It just seemed like it was pretty clear that Mr. Epstein had moved on to another place and shouldn't be voting in Arizona," attorney Tim La Sota said Friday. "This does illustrate that this business of sending a mail-in ballot to every single person, whether they've requested it or not, should be reconsidered."
Previous court challenges and precedents create a murky sense of residency, often relying on personal documents with addresses linked to a domicile, which is different from a residence in that the legal definition is “the place where a person intends eventually to return and remain.”
In the challenge to Shooter, Maricopa County Circuit Judge Rosa Mroz held that Arizona statute said “a person does not lose his residence by leaving his home to go to another county, state or foreign country for merely temporary purposes, with the intention of returning.”