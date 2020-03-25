(The Center Square) – The Arizona House of Representatives this week approved an emergency funding package that includes about $50 million in coronavirus aid, which was previously approved by the state Senate several days ago.
Up until this past weekend, Republican leaders in the House were reportedly opposed to the proposed budget framework. However, their tune changed after a sudden surge of reported COVID-19 cases across the state.
Arizona Department of Health Services data from Tuesday reports that total cases are now 326, with five deaths, up from 234 earlier this week. State health officials report that the majority of cases are heavily concentrated in communities in Maricopa County. Cases are expected to climb across the state.
Members of the Senate asked for up to $50 million for the governor to use for implementing programs and initiatives that are intended to help those economically impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The programs would include cash funds to prevent evictions and foreclosures and services for homeless and low-income people. The funding will also include support for food banks and economic assistance for health care organizations, nonprofits, and businesses with less than 50 employees.
The funding package was included in a $11.8 billion total budget for state agencies, which includes requests initially proposed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's administration.