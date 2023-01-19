(The Center Square) – Congressman Greg Stanton announced Thursday afternoon that he would not seek the Democratic nomination for United States Senate in 2024.
The Phoenix Democrat said that “after a great deal of consideration,” he decided that “now is not the right time” to throw his hat in the ring.
“I’m incredibly grateful to all of those who have encouraged me over the past few months – and I hope this decision does not disappoint you,” he said in a statement.
“I have one of the greatest jobs I could have ever imagined: serving Arizona in the United States Congress, and I’m excited to continue to work to create good jobs in our community, secure our water future, grow our infrastructure, and improve the lives of the people I represent. and I’ll never stop looking for opportunities to fight for Arizona,” the congressman added.
In his recent reelection bid, Stanton defeated Republican Kelly Cooper in November with 56.1% of the vote.
Rep. Ruben Gallego, widely speculated to run for the competitive seat, responded to Stanton’s decision.
“[Stanton] is a great public servant. Proud to call him a partner in serving AZ families,” Gallego tweeted.
The Democratic primary field became open after incumbent Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema left the party in December. It’s unclear if she will pursue a third-party bid for reelection.
Sinema was elected in 2018 against Republican Martha McSally. The Arizona Democratic Party censured the Democrat in January 2022 for her support of the filibuster, which blocked a Democratic-backed election reform legislation.