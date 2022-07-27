(The Center Square) – Solvay plans to invest in a new facility to produce electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide (eH2O2) in Casa Grande, Arizona.
Solvay will do so to help support the growing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing market, according to a press release from the Arizona Commerce Authority.
The company’s facility will convert hydrogen peroxide into “an ultra-high purity grade to clean silicon wafers that are needed to manufacture semiconductors, essential components of electronic devices,” according to the press release.
This will be Solvay’s seventh electronic-grade hydrogen peroxide facility.
“We are excited to proceed with this project to supply the U.S. semiconductor market, including new manufacturing being built in the Phoenix area, using safe, clean and reliable technology,” Ziad Haddad, Solvay’s North America Business Director, said in the press release. “We appreciate the support we have received from the City of Casa Grande, Pinal County, and the Arizona Commerce Authority, and look forward to continuing to work with them to create high-quality, local jobs, to give back to the community and to create sustainable shared value for our customers, our shareholders and our employees.”
Solvay bought 25 acres of greenfield land in Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Commerce Park. Construction of the first production line will begin in 2023. Future expansions will be built to support customer demand, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority.
There will be 30 full-time positions at the facility. Solvay expects to invest more than $3 million per year on wages, maintenance and upgrades, employee training, taxes, and “other expenditures that benefit local businesses and the community,” according to the release.
Solvay will power its facility using renewable electricity.
“Solvay’s sustainable chemical manufacturing facility is a valued addition to Arizona’s semiconductor industry,” Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, said in the release. “The new facility will manufacture critical components for chip production while bolstering Arizona’s semiconductor supply chain even further. We’re grateful for Solvay’s commitment to Arizona and look forward to supporting their future success in Casa Grande.”