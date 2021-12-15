(The Center Square) - The omicron variant has come to Maricopa County, according to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.
There are six confirmed COVID-19 cases involving the omicron variant.
“With these six cases confirmed and with no travel history, it’s clear that the omicron variant is here in our community and spreading,” Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for Disease Control said in a news release on Dec. 13.
According to the Williams-Grand Canyon News, public health officials in Yavapai County had identified an individual infected with the newest variant of COVID-19 the week before but didn’t offer other details.
Officials in Maricopa identified three separate clusters of cases in adults ranging in age from late teens to their 60s with no prior international travel history. None of the cases reported serious illness or hospitalization, the news release said. All remained at home in isolation while recovering.
Sunenshine encouraged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine to prevent further spread of the omicron variant.
“We know that COVID-19 vaccines have remained highly effective at preventing serious illness and death, even when new strains develop,” Sunenshine said. “That’s why it’s critical that all eligible residents get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible and take other precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
The MCDHS encourages anyone who develops symptoms to immediately get tested and self-isolate regardless of vaccination status.