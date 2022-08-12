(The Center Square) – The northern Arizona tourist haven of Sedona has so many short-term rentals and so few affordable rental units that businesses can’t find help. So much so that the town will soon pay Airbnb hosts to pull their listings and rent them to local workers.
Starting Sept. 1, the city will accept applications from homeowners with listed short-term rentals to lease the property to someone who works in the town.
The Rent Local pilot program unanimously approved by the town council Monday allocates $240,000 in taxpayer funds. A landlord can qualify for the incentive program by switching their property from an active short-term rental into a long-term rental for a Sedona resident who works at least 30 hours per week for a month at a local employer. The program has safeguards to ensure the landlord doesn’t evict the renter or that the tenant remains employed by a local business.
The property owner of a whole property with three bedrooms could be eligible for $10,000 in incentives per year. The pilot will end when the appropriated money runs out. The landlord would receive half of the city incentive at the beginning of a lease and the other half at the end of a year lease.
Town officials say the proposed rates are similar to other towns that use similar programs. Truckee, California, and Big Sky, Montana, both have similar incentive programs.
Since Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation banning municipalities from regulating many aspects of short-term rental proliferation, Sedona has become a popular location for investors to purchase homes and list them on sites like Airbnb or VRBO.com.
According to AirDNA, there are 2,752 active short-term rentals listed in Sedona.
In addition to a high percentage of short-term rentals pulling housing stock from the area, local hotelier Enchantment Resort has begun purchasing homes in Sedona and surrounding towns to rent out to employees. A hotel representative told Red Rock News that short-term rental properties’ prevalence has thinned out potential employees’ housing opportunities.
Cottonwood resident Lisa Sanchez said her family was being kicked out of their rental after the hotel bought the property.
“I got a notice on my door on June 16 from the current property manager,” she told the council. “They’re bringing their people in from other countries to live in our house. It’s just really hard for everybody that’s there.”
Councilmembers approved the measure amid concerns about tenants evicting residents or getting the incentive and then switching back over to a short-term rental.
“I want something in place to ensure we catch potential abuse,” said councilwoman Kathy Kinsella.