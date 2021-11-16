(The Center Square) – The head of the Scottsdale Unified School District has lost his gavel after his peers have voted to strip him of his title and asked for his resignation, which he flatly refused.
Jann-Michael Greenburg is under investigation by school district officials and the Scottsdale Police Department for his alleged involvement in keeping and sharing a set of online files containing personal information of parents who opposed the board’s COVID-19 mitigations, including information on some of their children.
Greenburg’s father, Michael Greenburg, was listed as the owner of the files before they were taken from public view, according to the Scottsdale Independent.
The board nominated board member Patty Beckman on Monday night to replace a visibly frustrated Greenburg, who asked to postpone the vote. Beckman joined the majority of the board in voting for a resolution urging Greenburg’s resignation.
“We need to move forward together as a district and a community,” a newly installed Board President Beckman said.
Greenburg didn’t defend the accusations. He insisted the best path would be to hold off on any actions until investigations into the matter are finished.
“I strongly support the investigations that have been announced both publicly and privately, and I hope that, at the conclusion of those investigations, we will have all the facts so that we can make a decision that is in the best interest of our district on this matter,” Greenburg said.
The meeting adjourned with Greenburg exiting without taking questions from reporters.