(The Center Square) – A popular Scottsdale nightlife spot will become a practice site for mass casualty preparedness.
Residents of Scottsdale should be aware of Scottsdale Police Department’s Mass Casualty Event Training on August 3rd, from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am at Cake Nightclub in the Old Town Scottsdale Entertainment District.
“The goal of the training is to provide an opportunity for our officers to continue to train their response to a Mass Casualty Event, like an active shooter, in a realistic environment. The scenarios are created to be a learning environment for our officers and the employees from the Riot Hospitality Group,” the department said in a statement.
Besides Cake Scottsdale, Riot Hospitality Group operates Clubhouse Maya and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. They also manage restaurants such as The District, Farm & Craft, and El Hefe. Alongside Caesar’s Palace, they have recently begun construction upon Seven, a hotel project in the Scottsdale Fashion Square.
The training is hosted in light of various mass shootings at entertainment venues in the past, such as Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. In Scottsdale, various schools and businesses were targeted by threats from an unknown caller in April. Though the messages ended up being empty threats from a man in the United Kingdom, the city took the matter seriously, leading to the arrest of the man by the Manchester Police Department.
According to FEMA, common targets of mass casualty events include places with easy public access, soft targets, high employee turnover rates, and abnormal business schedules: all aspects of an entertainment setting.