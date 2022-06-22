(The Center Square) – School Board member Jann-Michael Greenburg is facing potential removal from the Scottsdale Unified School District school board.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court, arguing that Greenburg should be required to step down from the board after multiple violations of public hearing requirements.
Brnovich said Monday the lawsuit's goal is to, “...seek to have Greenburg removed, impose civil penalties on the board, and ensure no future Open Meeting Law (OML) violations occur.”
The lawsuit takes place after a series of meetings in August 2021, when Greenburg, “knowingly structuring an agenda and meeting so as to prohibit public comment about a proposed mask mandate and other subjects…” the complaint read.
Greenburg faced scrutiny by school district officials and the Scottsdale Police Department for his alleged involvement in keeping and sharing a set of online files containing personal information of parents who opposed the board’s COVID-19 mitigations, including information on some of their children. Greenburg’s father, Michael Greenburg, was allegedly the proprietor of the information. Neither organization found any reasons to pursue charges.
The school board voted to remove Greenburg from his position as president in November 2021, with some recommending he resign.
The suit stated Greenburg created content restrictions during board meetings, cutting off speakers when they strayed too far from the topic of the instructional time model. Similarly, Greenburg interrupted multiple parents, going as far as to conclude with a profanity directed at the parents.
Though criticism of parents’ remarks are allowed, they must be done after the close of the open call to the public.
Creating content restrictions as well as interrupting speakers is considered a violation of school board meeting code, thus breaking the Scottsdale Unified School District Number 48’s rule, “...to open the conduct of the business of government to the scrutiny of the public and to band decision-making in secret.”
If Brnovich wins, Greenburg could face expulsion from the Scottsdale school board. As described by the case document, “The Open Meeting Law further provides that in such a suit ‘the court may remove the public officer from office.’”