(The Center Square) – Even after Gov. Doug Ducey’s expansion of businesses to be closed during the month of April, a Scottsdale doctor’s petition demanding the state be “locked down” is still gathering endorsements.
JulieAnn Heathcott, an area obstetrician, set up a Change.org petition calling for Ducey to enact strict social distancing measures, including shutting down most of the state’s businesses.
“As the number of cases of COVID19 escalates, thousands of people are not practicing social distancing,” it said. “People are at bars, parks, hiking on crowded paths, shopping at Home Depot and grocery stores, congregating in neighborhoods, hanging out in groups at homes and ignoring what we need to decrease the curve. It is selfish. We need to lockdown the country.”
The governor’s spokesperson was not immediately available to comment Monday.
Ducey executed his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected” order, closing businesses for the month of April unless they were listed as essential from a previous order. She said Ducey’s list of essential businesses is still too expansive to properly combat the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that’s infected 2,456 Arizonans and killed 65 as of Monday.
“I left the petition open because I felt that he did not change the essential services at all and a large number of people are still at risk,” she said.
On Friday, Ducey narrowed the list of essential businesses to exclude barbers, salons, and spas, exceptions that a number of local mayors had criticized him for.
Heathcott says Ducey should follow the lead of a number of other governors in policing the state's borders for people entering from places with high infection rates like California, New York, and Illinois. In a virtual town hall last week, Ducey said they were considering all options.
As of Monday, her petition has more than 200,000 signatures.