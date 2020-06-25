(The Center Square) – Scottsdale City Councilman Guy Phillips has drawn sharp rebukes from scores of voices, including Gov. Doug Ducey, for using the last words of George Floyd at a protest over mask requirements.
Phillips, first elected to office in 2012, was a speaker at an anti-mask rally in Scottsdale Wednesday. As he began to speak, video of the incident shows him removing his mask, saying “I can’t breathe” repeatedly to a positive crowd reaction.
“I can’t breathe” were the final words repeated by George Floyd, the Black man whose suffocation at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer sparked riots across the country and calls for police accountability reform.
The officer was fired and faced criminal charges, along with three others who stood by and watched the infamous event.
The phrase had also become a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter activists after it was uttered by Eric Garner in 2014 shortly before he died after being put in a chokehold by a New York City policeman.
Phillips, who is white, has reportedly attempted to make amends, telling KPNX that he didn’t intentionally invoke Floyd’s last words. He’s also reached out to Floyd’s family and offered them his apologies.
Video of Phillips' comments drew sharp condemnation, including from Ducey.
"Just flat out wrong,” Ducey said Wednesday evening in a tweet. “Despicable doesn’t go far enough. The final words of George Floyd should NEVER be invoked like this. Anyone who mocks the murder of a fellow human has no place in public office. Period.”
Others have called on Phillips to retire. He’s up for re-election in November.
This incident is not the first time the councilman has drawn criticism for controversial remarks. Phillips penned an op-ed in the Arizona Republic in March to apologize for claiming COVID-19 stood for “Chinese Originating Virus.”