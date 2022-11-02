(The Center Square) – Short-term rentals in Scottsdale must apply for another license to operate starting later this month.
The Scottsdale city council voted in favor of short-term rental regulations, revising a version of Ordinance No. 4566 on Tuesday night. In doing so, the city will require short-term rental property operators to “obtain and maintain a local license, conduct sex offender background checks on booking guests, carry liability insurance and provide neighbor notification,” according to a press release from Councilor Tammy Caputi’s office.
Caputi’s office says the new regulations are compatible with state law.
“This ordinance resulted from months of collaboration, and I am confident it will make a positive impact in our community,” Mayor David D. Ortega said in the release.
The new rules include input from short-term rental owners, the public, and city staff, according to Caputi’s office. The city council hopes that the new rules will improve the safety and livability of neighborhoods, allow law enforcement to respond when violations occur and give neighbors some notice to help them address issues that may arise.
“Scottsdale’s vacation rental ordinance includes every measure granted under state law, including mandatory registration for rental properties in Scottsdale,” the release said. “Failure to do so can lead to severe consequences, and the ordinance improves our ability to hold rental property owners accountable for activity at their properties as well.”
Arizona law allows cities to regulate short-term rentals to protect public health and safety.
Some of the safety provisions in the ordinance include: requiring pool barriers, providing working smoke alarms and a map showing exit/egress, and pest control, cleaning, trash and garbage compliance.
It also continues to prohibit non-residential usage and the requirement that emergency contacts respond at the request of public safety staff.
Starting on Jan. 8, 2023, all Scottsdale short-term rentals will need a license to operate. These licenses will be available from the city starting Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.