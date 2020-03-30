(The Center Square) – Arizona's schools are out for the year.
Gov. Doug Ducey, joined by Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, released a statement confirming the closure.
“In alignment with yesterday’s updated federal guidance, today we are announcing the extension of school closures through the remainder of the school year," the stayement reads. "Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students."
The order is in line with federal advisories. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance last week extending physical distancing guidelines until April 30, 2020.
Ducey signed legislation last week ensuring school letter grades are held harmless. The legislation also suspends statewide testing requirements, ensures school days are not extended into the summer, requires learning opportunities for students to continue, and ensures teachers and staff see no disruption in pay as a result of COVID-19.
Officials announced an increase of 238 cases of COVID-19 Monday, putting the total number of known cases at 1,157. Twenty have died, in what the Arizona Department of Health Services says is “widespread community transmission.”